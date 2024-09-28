Nine Irish News All Star awards for Donegal

Donegal GAA and LGFA were well represented at Friday’s The Irish News Ulster GAA All-Stars awards night.

Overall, there were nine winners from the county with Caolán McGonagle, Oisín Gallen, Niall O’Donnell, Michael Langan, Brendan McCole and Peadar Mogan all recieving Ulster All Star awards for their roles in Donegal winning the Anglo Celt.

Meanwhile, Steven McBride was named in the fifteen for hurling in what was a great year for the county, winning the Nicky Rackard Cup, and Donegal LGFA players Abigail Temple Asokuh and Niamh McLaughlin were also selected for Ulster All Star awards.