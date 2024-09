St. Eunan’s overcame the stern challenge of Gaoth Dobhair in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Semi Final at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

A low-scoring game ended 8 points to 7 in favour of the Letterkenny men who will now face either St. Michaels or Dungloe in the county decider in a fortnight’s time.

Dairmuid Doherty got the thoughts of St. Eunan’s keeper Shaun Patton after full time in Ballybofey…

Diarmuid also spoke with St. Eunan’s defender Aaron Deeney…