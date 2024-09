St. Eunan’s defeated Gaoth Dobhair 0-08 to 0-07 in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Semi-Final at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

The result means St. Eunan’s will play the winners of tomorrow’s other semi-final between St. Michaels and Dungloe in the final in two weeks time.

With the full time report from Ballybofey, here’s Diarmuid Doherty and Brendan Kilcoyne…