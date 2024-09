St Naul’s will remain in the Donegal Senior Football Championship for another year after they beat Cloughaneely 2-07 to 0-05 in Glenswilly on Saturday afternoon.

Peadar Mogan was one of the stars of the show for Stephen Griffin’s side, scoring 1-02.

The defeat means Cloughaneely will now play Intermediate football next year.

Ryan Ferry has the full time report…