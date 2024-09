Dylan Browne McMonagle rode two winners at The Curragh on Saturday afternoon.

The Donegal jockey’s firstly was first past the post on board Apples and Bannans for trainer Joseph O’Brien at the odds of 5/2.

The race has a million euro pot in which the winner gets half a million.

Meanwhile, in the final race of the day, Browne McMonagle claimed victory on board the 4/1 shot No More Porter for trainer Adrian McGuinness.