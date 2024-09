A woman in her 60s has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownabbey, Antrim yesterday afternoon.

The woman has been named as 61-year-old Avril Seeds from the Newtownabbey area.

Police received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a collision involving two cars on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley, where Avril died at the scene.

The PSNI is appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them.