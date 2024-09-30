Ann Quinn to open ‘Northern Light’ exhibition this Saturday

Artist Ann Quinn will open her mid-career retrospective exhibition ‘Northern Light’ at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny this Saturday.

This exhibition, curated by Daniel Nelis, showcases 15 years of Quinn’s artistic practice, offering an intimate exploration of her deep connection with the landscapes and communities she cherishes.

Raised on a dairy farm in East Donegal, Quinn’s paintings offer a personal and atmospheric view of her surroundings.

Signs of human presence gradually creep into her work—telegraph poles, chimneys, animals, and the human figure.

The artist’s work is firmly rooted in the specificity of place, while at the same time conjuring a world of inward contemplation, or as the artist describes moments where she feels she is witnessing magic.

The exhibition navigates between the external world and internal experience, inviting the viewer into Quinn’s work with the landscape acting as a stage for memory, narrative, and the human experience. Quinn’s paintings serve as a visual diary, often focusing on transitional moments—dusk, the onset of winter—where the intensity of light and atmosphere becomes a form of quiet introspection.

This exhibition marks a pivotal moment in Quinn’s career, with the works on display highlighting her careful observation of the natural world, her sensitivity to the nuances of light and landscape, and her ongoing exploration of the human presence within those spaces.

Exhibition Details:

Opening Reception: Saturday, 5th October at 6pm

Exhibition Dates: 5th October – 30th November

Location: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, County Donegal

Curated by: Daniel Nelis

Supported by: Arts Council of Ireland, Donegal County Council, Taylor Galleries, and private collectors.

For further information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact:

Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny

Phone: 074 9129186

Email: info@regionalculturalcentre.com

Website: www.regionalculturalcentre.com