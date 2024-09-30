Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We see what’s making the newspapers before chatting to Deputy Thomas Pringle who believes cash should be accepted everywhere. Later Professor Paul Dunlop and Dr Andreas Leemann join Greg to outline the latest findings in cement and concrete research:

We hear of the final two workshops to shape the future use of Sean Teach Pobail Mhuire in Derrybeg, Eileen believes traditional shop fronts should be the future and Teresa the could only pay by card when charge to see an U14 GAA match:

Brenden Devenney reflects on a bust weekend of GAA action and we have a special feature on breastfeeding and information on the many supports available to new mothers:

