Old Garda Station in Malin Town to be turned into social housing

The old Garda Station in Malin Town is to make way for a social housing development.

Donegal County Council yesterday, granted approval to carry out the works.

The development will see the former 2 storey Garda barracks and adjoining Garda accommodation turned into two three-bedroom, two storey dwellings.

The plans, approved by the Council include the demolition of an existing garage to the rear of the properties; the demolition of an existing single storey extension to the rear of the former barracks; the construction of a new two storey and single storey extension and the construction of a single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling.

Existing doors and windows will also be replaced.

The Council says the redevelopment and introduction of life into the garda station and sergeants house will enhance the area and provide a pleasant and safe living environment that is aesthetically pleasing for the occupants and neighbours.

Given the properties proximity to retail, educational, and recreational options in the village, the redevelopment of this site for residential use, the Council says will offer an appropriate location for residential use which will help sustain the local community and economy.