Business Matters, Ep 213: Pumpskynz’ making a difference with its covers for diabetes devices

In this edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Catherine Devine, the founder of Pumpskynz which sells stylish and functional accessories for diabetes management devices which also empower individuals to embrace their diabetes with confidence and style.

She’s outlines the journey to date for her business which has considerable potential. Indeed, there are an estimated half a billion people around the world with some form of diabetes. Catherine’s company already exports to more than 20 countries.

The outlook is very positive and a major organisation called Beyond Type 1 has been in contact with Catherine – and now Pumpskynz is set to get exposure at the New York Marathon.

Catherine was one of the 10 winners of the 2023 Three SME Grant Programme and recently received her €10,000 cheque.

You can hear the full interview here: