Finn Harps to conclude regular season with three games in a week

Finn Harps postponed First Division fixture with Wexford has been re-fixed for Monday the 14th October at 7.45pm.

The sides were due to meet this Friday at Finn Park but with Wexford playing Drogheda United in the semi final of the FAI Cup on Sunday, official’s put back the fixture with Harps.

It means Harps final three fixtures of the season will be played out over seven days, away to Bray Wanderers on Friday 11th October, then the Wexford game in Ballybofey on Monday 14th and the last game of the regular campaign at home to Treaty United on Friday 18th October.

As Harps hit the final run of fixtures they sit four points of the play-off places.