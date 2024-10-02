Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps to conclude regular season with three games in a week

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps postponed First Division fixture with Wexford has been re-fixed for Monday the 14th October at 7.45pm.

The sides were due to meet this Friday at Finn Park but with Wexford playing Drogheda United in the semi final of the FAI Cup on Sunday, official’s put back the fixture with Harps.

It means Harps final three fixtures of the season will be played out over seven days, away to Bray Wanderers on Friday 11th October, then the Wexford game in Ballybofey on Monday 14th and the last game of the regular campaign at home to Treaty United on Friday 18th October.

As Harps hit the final run of fixtures they sit four points of the play-off places.

Sun
News, Top Stories

Northwest driest and sunniest in September – Met Eireann

2 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Prayer service to take place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

2 October 2024
Football 2
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with alleged bribery of footballer reported to Gardai in Donegal

2 October 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Audio, Top Stories

Joe P. Kennedy III receives ATU’s Inaugural Honorary Doctorate

2 October 2024
Advertisement

