Public meeting taking place tonight as part of campaign to save Oak tree in Letterkenny

A public meeting is being held today as part of a campaign to save a 90 year old Oak tree in Letterkenny.

The proposed cycling lane and Greenway development as part of the Letterkenny Active Travel Project threatens the existence of the beloved tree in Ballyraine.

Locals and members of An Taisce Donegal fear the tree will be lost as they claim Donegal County Council does not value the natural heritage of the area.

A ‘Save Ballyraine Oak tree’ petition has been signed by almost 150 people.

This evening’s meeting gets underway at 5:45pm at the Oak tree.