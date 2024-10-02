Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting taking place tonight as part of campaign to save Oak tree in Letterkenny

A public meeting is being held today as part of a campaign to save a 90 year old Oak tree in Letterkenny.

The proposed cycling lane and Greenway development as part of the Letterkenny Active Travel Project threatens the existence of the beloved tree in Ballyraine.

Locals and members of An Taisce Donegal fear the tree will be lost as they claim Donegal County Council does not value the natural heritage of the area.

A ‘Save Ballyraine Oak tree’ petition has been signed by almost 150 people.

This evening’s meeting gets underway at 5:45pm at the Oak tree.

Top Stories

chicken pox
News, Top Stories

Newborn babies to receive free chickenpox vaccine from October

2 October 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

Over 500 in the dark in Dungloe

2 October 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Man charged and woman arrested after drug seizure in Strabane

2 October 2024
Nurse
News, Top Stories

INMO hits out at HSE for ‘human cost’ of recruitment caps

2 October 2024
