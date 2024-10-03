Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

‘Educational links between North and South critically important’ – Joseph P. Kennedy

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland says educational links between North and South are critically important.

Joseph P. Kennedy III, the great grandnephew of US President John F Kennedy was yesterday, awarded an honorary doctorate at the Atlantic Technological University in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service, civil society, and peacebuilding.

He praised the work of the ATU and how it provides opportunities for students locally.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Mr Kennedy says the new veterinary school, part of which will be delivered at ATU Letterkenny is central to providing the required resources for the region:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed camera
News, Top Stories

100 new speed cameras to be installed across the country

3 October 2024
ATU Visit Joe Kennedy III_-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Educational links between North and South critically important’ – Joseph P. Kennedy

3 October 2024
Donal Coyle 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Coyle re-elected Chair of Donegal ETB

3 October 2024
wdc 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

WDC highlights gaps in income, housing and rural infrastructure in report marking 25th anniversary

3 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

speed camera
News, Top Stories

100 new speed cameras to be installed across the country

3 October 2024
ATU Visit Joe Kennedy III_-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Educational links between North and South critically important’ – Joseph P. Kennedy

3 October 2024
Donal Coyle 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Coyle re-elected Chair of Donegal ETB

3 October 2024
wdc 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

WDC highlights gaps in income, housing and rural infrastructure in report marking 25th anniversary

3 October 2024
vaccination
News, Audio, Top Stories

Older people and at-risk groups urged to avail of winter vaccination programme

3 October 2024
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice in place in South Donegal

2 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube