‘Educational links between North and South critically important’ – Joseph P. Kennedy

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland says educational links between North and South are critically important.

Joseph P. Kennedy III, the great grandnephew of US President John F Kennedy was yesterday, awarded an honorary doctorate at the Atlantic Technological University in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service, civil society, and peacebuilding.

He praised the work of the ATU and how it provides opportunities for students locally.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Mr Kennedy says the new veterinary school, part of which will be delivered at ATU Letterkenny is central to providing the required resources for the region: