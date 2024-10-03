Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Into The West call for €14bn Apple Tax to be used to fund restoration of rail in Donegal

The ‘Into The West’ rail campaign group is calling for the €14 billion Apple tax to be used to fund and expedite the restoration of rail to Letterkenny.

While unveiling Budget 2025, Finance Minister Jack Chambers confirmed that the windfall would be invested in four key aspects of infrastructure – water, electricity, housing and transport.

In August, the All Island Strategic Rail Review was published which included proposals to see new rail routes created in the North West by 2050, one of those being a Derry to Letterkenny rail link.

Steve Bradley, Chair of Into The West says we cannot depend on Stormont to deliver rail into Donegal:

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA notes improvements at Lifford centre but highlights need for ongoing work

3 October 2024
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Into The West call for €14bn Apple Tax to be used to fund restoration of rail in Donegal

3 October 2024
money cash budget euro ATM
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Marian Harkin describes budget as one that is lacking in sustainable impact

3 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

3 October 2024
