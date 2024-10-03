Into The West call for €14bn Apple Tax to be used to fund restoration of rail in Donegal

The ‘Into The West’ rail campaign group is calling for the €14 billion Apple tax to be used to fund and expedite the restoration of rail to Letterkenny.

While unveiling Budget 2025, Finance Minister Jack Chambers confirmed that the windfall would be invested in four key aspects of infrastructure – water, electricity, housing and transport.

In August, the All Island Strategic Rail Review was published which included proposals to see new rail routes created in the North West by 2050, one of those being a Derry to Letterkenny rail link.

Steve Bradley, Chair of Into The West says we cannot depend on Stormont to deliver rail into Donegal: