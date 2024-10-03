Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Junior A Final Preview with Daniel McCauley & Michael O’Donnell

Muff manager Daniel McCauley (L) and Carndonagh manager Michael O’Donnell (R)

Inishowen neighbours Muff and Carndonagh will meet in this weekend’s Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Championship Final.

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are preparing for their third Junior A Final in 14 years having been beaten in the 2010 final by Naomh Colmcille and again in the 2016 decider against Downings.

Meanwhile, Carndonagh have also been beaten in a recent Junior A Final as they lost out to Letterkenny Gaels in the 2022 decider.

This year’s final also has the interesting dynamic of two of Donegal’s intercounty stars coming head-to-head for their clubs – Caolan McColgan will don the blue and yellow of Muff, while Conor O’Donnell will line-out in the green and red of Carndonagh.

Muff manager Daniel McCauley spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly at the press event last night and says the excitement is building…

 

Carndonagh have sides in both the Junior A and B Finals this weekend, Manager Michael O’Donnell says they are focused on their football…

 

The game gets underway at 4pm on Saturday at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny and their will be full match commentary on Highland with Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Devenny in association with Doherty’s Supervalue Carndonagh and Dohertys Centra Muff, proudly supporting our local teams.

