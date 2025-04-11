Efforts ongoing to extinguish gorse fire in Kerrykeel

Efforts are ongoing to bring a gorse fire in Kerrykeel under control.
The blaze broke out this morning in the Gortcally area.
Fire service appliances from Milford, Letterkenny and Falcarragh are currently in attendance. A helicopter is also en route from Galway to provide assistance.
There’s concern the fire could spread as it is in close proximity to a forest.
The High Road in Kerrykeel is closed to facilitate the movement of fire service vehicles.
Motorists are advised to use the Glenvar Road as an alternative.