Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Efforts ongoing to extinguish gorse fire in Kerrykeel

Efforts are ongoing to bring a gorse fire in Kerrykeel under control.

The blaze broke out this morning in the Gortcally area.

Fire service appliances from Milford, Letterkenny and Falcarragh are currently in attendance. A helicopter is also en route from Galway to provide assistance.

There’s concern the fire could spread as it is in close proximity to a forest.

The High Road in Kerrykeel is closed to facilitate the movement of fire service vehicles.

Motorists are advised to use the Glenvar Road as an alternative.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 11th

11 April 2025
Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

11 April 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD hits out as it emerges Donegal received just €2m under Tenant in Situ Scheme

11 April 2025
court hammer
News

Three men sentenced for roles in supply of drugs in North West

11 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 11th

11 April 2025
Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

11 April 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD hits out as it emerges Donegal received just €2m under Tenant in Situ Scheme

11 April 2025
court hammer
News

Three men sentenced for roles in supply of drugs in North West

11 April 2025
luh new 1
News

Inpatient and outpatient appointments at LUH increase

11 April 2025
gorsefire.
News

Efforts ongoing to extinguish gorse fire in Kerrykeel

11 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube