Efforts ongoing to extinguish gorse fire in Kerrykeel

Efforts are ongoing to bring a gorse fire in Kerrykeel under control.

The blaze broke out this morning in the Gortcally area.

Fire service appliances from Milford, Letterkenny and Falcarragh are currently in attendance. A helicopter is also en route from Galway to provide assistance.

There’s concern the fire could spread as it is in close proximity to a forest.

The High Road in Kerrykeel is closed to facilitate the movement of fire service vehicles.

Motorists are advised to use the Glenvar Road as an alternative.