Family of child killed in hit and run in Donegal say they’re devastated by today’s sentencing

The family of a nine year old boy who was killed in a hit and run in Donegal say they are devastated by the sentence handed down to the driver today.

24 year old, Sergee Kelly of Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Ronan Wilson from Kildress, Co Tyrone on September 23rd 2023 at Atlantic Way, Bundoran.

He was found to be driving at twice the speed limit at the time of the collision.

He has been sentenced to five years in prison and disqualified from driving for 20 years.

According to RTÉ News, the family say five years for the life of Ronan is ‘truly pathetic.’

