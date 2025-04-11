Tyrone man jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse

A Co Tyrone man has been jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse.

45 year old, David Haire from Artigarvan has been sentenced to eight years at Dungannon Crown Court for one count of rape and two of indecent assault against a woman, who was only 14 years old at the time of the abuse which took place between 2000-2002.

He’s been sentenced to eight years in prison, will be subject to a Sexual Offences Protection Order and will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire McDonald described Haire as a calculated child abuser who convinced his victim for years that the abuse she suffered was her fault and that she would be blamed, silencing her through coercion, manipulation and threats.

DCI McDonald has praised the victim for coming forward.