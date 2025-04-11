Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Tyrone man jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse

A Co Tyrone man has been jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse.

45 year old, David Haire from Artigarvan has been sentenced to eight years at Dungannon Crown Court for one count of rape and two of indecent assault against a woman, who was only 14 years old at the time of the abuse which took place between 2000-2002.

He’s been sentenced to eight years in prison, will be subject to a Sexual Offences Protection Order and will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire McDonald described Haire as a calculated child abuser who convinced his victim for years that the abuse she suffered was her fault and that she would be blamed, silencing her through coercion, manipulation and threats.

DCI McDonald has praised the victim for coming forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ronan Hughes
Top Stories, News

Family of child killed in hit and run in Donegal say they’re devastated by today’s sentencing

11 April 2025
court
News

Tyrone man jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse

11 April 2025
NBI
News

Works to deliver fibre broadband to Kilcar and Moville underway

11 April 2025
School Meal
Audio, News

12 Donegal primary schools added to Hot School Meals Programme

11 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ronan Hughes
Top Stories, News

Family of child killed in hit and run in Donegal say they’re devastated by today’s sentencing

11 April 2025
court
News

Tyrone man jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse

11 April 2025
NBI
News

Works to deliver fibre broadband to Kilcar and Moville underway

11 April 2025
School Meal
Audio, News

12 Donegal primary schools added to Hot School Meals Programme

11 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2025
Gorse Fire
Top Stories, News

High Road closed at Kerrykeel due to gorse fire

11 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube