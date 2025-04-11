Inpatient and outpatient appointments at LUH increase

The number of people awaiting an inpatient or outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased.

According to latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, 2,208 people were on a waiting list for an inpatient or day case appointment in March, up 7% on the previous month.

Meanwhile, there’s been a 3% increase in patients in need of an outpatient appointment. 14,959 people were on the waiting list at the end of March.

Nationally, over half a million people were waiting on their first hospital outpatient consultation last month with an additional 97,000 patients waiting for an appointment for inpatient or day patient treatment.