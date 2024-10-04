2,100 less people signing on last month

There were 2,100 less people signing on the dole last month, compared to August.

The seasonally adjusted Live Register fell by 1.2 per cent to 166,800 people over the month to September.

13,804 people benefitted from the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for September, a decrease of 3,509 people from August.

This is as a result of a new directive introduced in September, that beneficiaries of Temporary Protection living in designated state-provided serviced accommodation, are not entitled to social assistance payments.