Trillick through to another Tyrone SFC Final: Manager Jody Gormley reacts

Photo: Tyrone GAA on X

Reigning champions Trillick are through to another Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final as they overcame the challenge of Dungannon by 0-17 to 0-07 at O’Neills Healy Park this evening.

The holders turned on the power in the final quarter to blow away their fierce rivals and keep alive their bid to become the first club to retain the O’Neill Cup in almost two decades.

The fourth championship meeting of the sides in the last five years failed to produce the thriller that had been anticipated as the Reds combined power, pace and clinical finishing to claim a decisive victory.

Four points each from Lee Brennan and James Garrity, along with a range of scores from six others, saw them out-score the Clarke’s by nine points to one in a one-sided final 15 minutes.

There is now the prospect of a repeat of last year’s decider with Errigal Ciaran, beaten finalists in 2023, due to meet Killyclogher in the other semi-final on Sunday evening.

After the game, winning manager Jody Gormley gave his thoughts to Francis Mooney…

