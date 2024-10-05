DCSDC offering special food safety workshop for local businesses

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Businesses urged to take part in free food safety workshops

Small businesses involved in the food industry in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are being urged to take part in a free food safety workshop taking place next week in the Everglades Hotel.

The free workshop, on Wednesday 9th October, is hosted by Safefood Knowledge Network, in association with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Marissa McCormick, Principal Environmental Health Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council explained: “This is an important opportunity for local businesses who work with food to make sure they are up to date with all the relevant legislation and best practice which they should be using every day in their own settings.

“This is a chance to learn from an experienced food safety trainer and auditor, as well as to connect with other small food businesses in your area, please register for your free place as soon as possible.”

The workshop will provide up to date training on: Pest control; Controlling food poisoning bacteria; Cleaning and sanitisation; Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP); Record keeping for small food businesses; and Managing and labelling food allergens.

The workshop is scheduled to take place from 10am-2pm on Wednesday, 9th October in the Everglades Hotel, Derry.

To register go to: safefood | Free food safety workshop – Derry/Londonderry

