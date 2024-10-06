New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

The Israeli military has issued new evacuation alerts for areas of south Lebanon.

It’s warning residents in around 25 areas to immediately head north of the Awali river.

The capital Beirut saw a series of airstrikes overnight – which the IDF say targeted a weapons storage facility.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General has released a message to mark one year since the Hamas’ attacks on October 7th in Israel.

Antonio Guterres condemned the militant group’s actions and called for peace.

Several people have been wounded and one person has died in a shooting attack in southern Israel.

Meanwhile in Gaza, 26 people were killed by Israeli strikes on a mosque and a school.

Lebanese officials say 23 people died across the country in Israeli strikes yesterday – nearly 100 more were wounded.