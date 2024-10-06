Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

The Israeli military has issued new evacuation alerts for areas of south Lebanon.

It’s warning residents in around 25 areas to immediately head north of the Awali river.

The capital Beirut saw a series of airstrikes overnight – which the IDF say targeted a weapons storage facility.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General has released a message to mark one year since the Hamas’ attacks on October 7th in Israel.

Antonio Guterres condemned the militant group’s actions and called for peace.

Several people have been wounded and one person has died in a shooting attack in southern Israel.

Meanwhile in Gaza, 26 people were killed by Israeli strikes on a mosque and a school.

Lebanese officials say 23 people died across the country in Israeli strikes yesterday – nearly 100 more were wounded.

Top Stories

462213105_861537726159303_5294012119862219832_n
News

Number of arrests made on Letterkenny roads this weekend

6 October 2024
AFP__20240608__34VY6X3__v1__HighRes__LebanonIsraelPalestinianConflict-2-1717864733
News, Audio, Top Stories

New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

6 October 2024
462117436_861515072828235_6486883745743324097_n
News, Top Stories

3 drivers arrested in Buncrana on suspicion of drug and drink driving

6 October 2024
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre announce the resignation of Manager Marina Porter

6 October 2024
