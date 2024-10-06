Tanaiste concerned Israeli Defence Force have breached ‘Blue Line’

Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply concerned” as the Israeli Defence Forces have breached the “Blue Line” in recent days.

Speaking last night Michael Martin said that the decision for peacekeepers currently on leave from Lebanon not to return imminently “was the correct advice given the fluidity of events in Lebanon and the degree of kinetic activity in Lebanon right now.

He says that while think that was the wise decision, it’s one that is kept under constant review.