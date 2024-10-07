Call for ASD parking bays to be introduced in Donegal

There’s calls for Autism Spectrum Disorder parking bays to be made available in Donegal.

ASD parking permits currently do not permit families with children with Autism or additional needs to park in designated disabled parking bays.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Department for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth on the matter.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says having ASD allocated parking bays is vital particularly within town centres, at schools and at hospitals…………….