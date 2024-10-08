Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ballyraine oak tree raised as special motion in Letterkenny Milford MD meeting

Donegal County Council has defended the plan to cut down an oak tree in Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny, stating that the decision was not taken lightly.

A lengthy discussion on the issue at an MD meeting in the town this afternoon led officials to promise a review of alternatives.

They will also meet with residents to discuss their concerns and hire a tree surgeon to assess the tree.

A commitment was given that no action would be taken on the tree before these meetings take place.

However, officials stressed that this decision is linked to a wider road project, not just a cycle lane.

In response to questions from Councillor Donal Coyle, officials said the works immediately adjacent to the oak tree at Ballyraine Park involve the provision of a segregated cycle lane and footpath, an additional traffic lane for the new signalised junction at the Creamery roundabout, and improved definition and safety of the access to Ballyraine Park.

As part of the design process, Donegal County Council (DCC) says they examined all options with regard to the tree but concluded that the required safe and effective infrastructure cannot be provided without a significant impact on its root structure.

They said this would involve removing some of the major elements required to improve traffic flow at the Creamery junction for thousands of road users, and a significant reduction in quality for other elements.

Councillor Coyle asked if every effort was made to consult with the local community and called for creative thinking to come up with a solution.

The cutting down of a number of other trees late last night was condemned by all councillors, with Councillor Ciaran Brogan saying it sent a terrible message and was not done in his name.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the cutting down of other trees last night was not intended to be a secretive move but was done at that time to minimise traffic disruption and maximise safety.

