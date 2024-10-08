Boil water notice lifted



A boil water notice issued for the Frosses Inver public water supply in County Donegal has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that, following consultation with the HSE, customers can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice was issued on Wednesday last due to mechanical issues at the Frosses/Mountcharles water treatment plant and affected everyone served by the Frosses Inver public water supply and the Doorin Point and Eddrim Glebe group water schemes.