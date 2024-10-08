Letterkenny Milford MD set to seek meeting with manager of LUH

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District is being asked to seek a meeting with the General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital to discuss the staffing crisis there.

The issue is being raised by 100% Redress Councillor Thomas Sean Devine, who has spent several weeks at the hospital after becoming ill over the summer.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said the hospital is in turmoil, and outlined how elderly and disabled people are being left on trolleys and wheelchairs for up to 48 hours, because of a lack of staff in all Departments.

Cllr Devine says the staff who are there are excellent, there just aren’t enough of them…….