Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

People with information on sale and supply of drugs urged to contact Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit

Anyone with information on the sale and supply of drugs in Donegal is being urged to contact the county’s Divisional Drugs Unit.

Last week, as part of Operation Tara, searches were carried out in the Milford area and almost €8,000 worth of drugs seized.

Gardaí discovered cannabis plants, hallucinogenic mushrooms, amphetamines and cannabis cultivation paraphernalia.

A woman arrested in connection with the seizure has since been released without charge.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anyone with information to come forward:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

€140,000 worth of the drug 4-MEC which was seized in Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with information on sale and supply of drugs urged to contact Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit

8 October 2024
gardai
News, Top Stories

Stolen car recovered in NI after a number of thefts in Letterkenny

8 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-07 152026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into attack on Gardai in Donegal Town

8 October 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Digger door stolen at Feddyglass, Raphoe

8 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

€140,000 worth of the drug 4-MEC which was seized in Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with information on sale and supply of drugs urged to contact Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit

8 October 2024
gardai
News, Top Stories

Stolen car recovered in NI after a number of thefts in Letterkenny

8 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-07 152026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into attack on Gardai in Donegal Town

8 October 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Digger door stolen at Feddyglass, Raphoe

8 October 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Building materials stolen from Letterkenny site

8 October 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating arson attack on derelict buildings in Donemana

8 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube