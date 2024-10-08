People with information on sale and supply of drugs urged to contact Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit

Anyone with information on the sale and supply of drugs in Donegal is being urged to contact the county’s Divisional Drugs Unit.

Last week, as part of Operation Tara, searches were carried out in the Milford area and almost €8,000 worth of drugs seized.

Gardaí discovered cannabis plants, hallucinogenic mushrooms, amphetamines and cannabis cultivation paraphernalia.

A woman arrested in connection with the seizure has since been released without charge.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anyone with information to come forward: