Mobile phones are dominating how people pay for things.

Research from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland shows over half of all contactless payments are now made using mobile wallets, like Apple and Google Pay.

Over 1-point-4 billion payments in shops and outlets across the country were contactless in the year to June, representing eight out of 10 payments made at tills.

Independent TD, Mattie McGrath says this leads to reckless spending.