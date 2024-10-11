County Final Preview – The Captains: Kieran Tobin & Conor O’Donnell

St. Eunan’s and Dungloe will meet in this Sunday’s Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Final in Ballybofey.

The Letterkenny side are favourites to take the senior crown once again having beaten big-hitters Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill on their way to the decider.

Naomh Adhamhnain captain Kieran Tobin says his side have earned their spot in the final the hard way.

Speaking to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly at a press event in the lead up to the big game, Tobin said “we deserve to be here, we’ve beaten big teams on the big days and that’s what counts”…

Dungloe are going into Sunday’s final as big underdogs having surprised many in the GAA world with their superb championship run.

Speaking with Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News, O’Donnell says “you can’t ask for much bigger days than this”…