County Final Reaction: Kieran Tobin, Barry Meehan, Conor O’Donnell, Niall O’Donnell & Brendan Devenney

There were jubilant scenes at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey after St. Eunan’s won the Dr. Maguire Cup with a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Dungloe in today’s decider.

After the game, Highland’s Pauric Hilferty spoke to St. Eunan’s captain Kieran Tobin and manager Barry Meehan…

Man Of The Match Conor O’Donnell’s second half goal was a huge score in the game. He and Niall O’Donnell spoke to Pauric during the celebrations…

Brendan Devenney is a selector for St. Eunan’s. He paid respect to Dungloe saying they “acquitted themselves very well”…