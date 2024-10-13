Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

County Final Reaction: Kieran Tobin, Barry Meehan, Conor O’Donnell, Niall O’Donnell & Brendan Devenney

Kieran Tobin lifts the Dr Maguire Cup for St. Eunan’s

There were jubilant scenes at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey after St. Eunan’s won the Dr. Maguire Cup with a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Dungloe in today’s decider.

After the game, Highland’s Pauric Hilferty spoke to St. Eunan’s captain Kieran Tobin and manager Barry Meehan…

 

Man Of The Match Conor O’Donnell’s second half goal was a huge score in the game. He and Niall O’Donnell spoke to Pauric during the celebrations…

 

Brendan Devenney is a selector for St. Eunan’s. He paid respect to Dungloe saying they “acquitted themselves very well”…

 

Winning manager Barry Meehan

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing incident in Derry

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral takes place in Burt of Kyle McDermott

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holidaymakers encouraged to book flights for summer 2025 soon as prices set to hike

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israeli Prime Minister urges Unites Nations to remove peacekeepers from Southern Lebanon

13 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing incident in Derry

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral takes place in Burt of Kyle McDermott

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holidaymakers encouraged to book flights for summer 2025 soon as prices set to hike

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israeli Prime Minister urges Unites Nations to remove peacekeepers from Southern Lebanon

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of damages caused by Hurricane Milton could reach $50 billion

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste says Israel offensive in Gaza is a “war crime”

13 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube