St. Eunan’s are County Champions

St Eunan’s are Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Champions after a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Dungloe in today’s final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

After a tight opening half which ended 0-04 each, Conor O’Donnell’s second half goal for the Letterkenny side gave them some breathing space.

Dungloe managed to get level in injury time when Ryan Conners converted a penalty but St. Eunan’s finished stronger and kicked three further points to claim their 16th title.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne were in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

 

