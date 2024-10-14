66 Defence Force members stationed in Donegal to be deployed to Lebanon in coming weeks

66 Defence Force members stationed in Donegal are to be deployed to South Lebanon in the coming weeks.

The Defence Forces has confirmed that the deployment of the 125th Infantry Battalion is on schedule at this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday called for all peacekeeping troops to be removed from Lebanon.

The Defence Forces says all Irish peacekeepers are well and accounted for.

Independent Senator and Security analyst Tom Clonan says Irish troops are effectively acting as human shields between both sides: