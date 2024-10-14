Council to seek meeting with Housing Minister to discuss delays in implementation of DCB scheme

Donegal County Council is to seek a meeting with the Housing Minister to discuss the delays in the implementation of the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle in a motion brought before Donegal County Council says Minister Darragh O’Brien must see first hand the mental and physical health impacts the delays are having on hundreds of affected homeowners.

He has also called on the local authority to initiate a quick repair scheme targeting the worst affected social houses.

Councillor McMonagle says homeowners, particularly those living in social houses can no longer be allowed to live in properties that are not fit for purpose: