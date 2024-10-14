Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

Much of this hour is given over to the crisis in the Middles East. We hear from Senator Tom Clonan who opposes many of the actions of the Israel while listener Michael, a former soldier, says the actions are justifiable:

We speak to to representatives of CDNT families who outline the lack of respite services calling for the issue to be to the fore at election tine. Sinn Fein Whip and Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, reacts to the resignation of TD Brian Stanley and the controversy surrounding it:

Oisin Kelly joins Greg to reflect on St Eunan’s victory over Dungloe in Sunday’s Senior Championship Final, restauranter Jo Daly explains why a protest and march is taking place in Dublin this week and listener Bernie has an interesting story about efforts to remove her from the voting register:

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 October 2024
