Revamped Donegal Town Diamond officially opened

The revamped Diamond in Donegal Town has been officially opened.

The refurbishment of the area is part of the revitalisation and regeneration of the town.

Works were carried out to create a more accessible, attractive and functional public space.

There was some backlash over the banning of vehicles in the Diamond area, a decision Donegal County Council say was made in the interests of health and safety and to ensure the space is free from any damage and kept clean.

Speaking at the official opening of the Diamond on Friday, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Niamh Kennedy says the project is a symbol of the town’s shared vision for a thriving future.