Brian Stanley accuses Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege

Brian Stanley has accused Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege in remarks she made about him.

The former Sinn Fein TD resigned from the party over the weekend for reasons which are still unclear.

In yet another day of controversy for Sinn Fein, Brian Stanley is accusing the party of inaccurate statements and insinuation.

Following his surprise resignation on Saturday night – party leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil yesterday that a complaint had been made against the Laois/OffallyTD which was very serious and left the complainant traumatised and distressed.

In a statement to Laois Today last night – Brian Stanley said Sinn Fein has the clear intention of damaging his reputation to shift the spotlight off the party.

He added a a garda investigation is ongoing on foot of serious matters he brought forward and refuted any complaint against him.

He said Mary Lou McDonald’s Dáil statement revealed what he termed the level of double standards that now operate and pertain in the party.

