Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

A public meeting is taking place this evening to discuss a proposed battery energy storage system facility in Inishowen.

There’s concern over the impact FuturEnergy Ireland’s Ballynahone Energy Storage development on Gransha Road near Buncrana will have on the local environment.

A first of it’s kind in Europe, the project proposes to use iron-air batteries capable of storing energy for up to 100 hours when fully charged.

The company has submitted a planning application to Donegal County Council.

The meeting organised by the ‘Buncrana-Fahan Against Untested Battery Storage’ campaign group, is taking place at Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana at 7:30pm this evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and Derry need to be promoted as one’ – NW Development Group Chair

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Brian Stanley accuses Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege

16 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and Derry need to be promoted as one’ – NW Development Group Chair

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Brian Stanley accuses Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege

16 October 2024
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for additional harbour masters in Inishowen

16 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €313,000 allocate to finish Cockhill Road resurfacing

16 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube