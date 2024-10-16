Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

A public meeting is taking place this evening to discuss a proposed battery energy storage system facility in Inishowen.

There’s concern over the impact FuturEnergy Ireland’s Ballynahone Energy Storage development on Gransha Road near Buncrana will have on the local environment.

A first of it’s kind in Europe, the project proposes to use iron-air batteries capable of storing energy for up to 100 hours when fully charged.

The company has submitted a planning application to Donegal County Council.

The meeting organised by the ‘Buncrana-Fahan Against Untested Battery Storage’ campaign group, is taking place at Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana at 7:30pm this evening.