Ulster squad confirmed for rule changing Inter-provincials

Two Donegal players, Ciaran Thompson and Daire O’Baoill have been named in the Ulster team for this weekend’s Inter-provincials at Croke Park.

There are seven Tyrone players in the 30 man panel – Niall Morgan, Mark Bradley, Aidan Clarke, Conn Kilpatrick, Darren McCurry, Eoin McElhom and Kieran McGreary.

Derry have three included – Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy and Niall Toner while Armagh’s All-Ireland winners have a strong presence, led by Paddy Burns, Oisín Conaty, Aidan Forker, and Rian and Oisín O’Neill.

The tournament will showcase the new proposed rule changes for the first time.

There are seven core enhancements drawn up by the Football Review Committee.

Ulster squad.

1 Niall Morgan, Tyrone

2 Diarmuid Baker, Derry

3 Mark Bradley, Tyrone

4 Paddy Burns, Armagh

5 Aidan Clarke, Tyrone

6 Oisin Conaty, Armagh

7 Padraig Faulkner, Cavan

8 Aidan Forker, Armagh

9 Niall Grimley, Armagh

10 Daniel Guiness, Down

11 Pat Havern, Down

12 Marc Jordan, Antrim

13 Conn Kilpatrick, Tyrone

14 Barry McBennett, Monaghan

15 Ronan McCaffrey, Fermanagh

16 Sean McNally, Fermanagh

17 Darren McCurry, Tyrone

18 Eoin McElholm, Tyrone

19 Joe McElroy, Armagh

20 Eoin McEvoy, Derry

21 Kieran McGeary, Tyrone

22 Peter McGrane, Armagh

23 Ross McQuillan, Armagh

24 Odhran Murdock, Down

25 Daire O Baoill, Donegal

26 Rian O Neill, Armagh

27 Oisin O Neill, Armagh

28 Gerry Smith, Cavan

29 Ciaran Thompson, Donegal

30 Niall Toner, Derry

Standby Players

31 Frank Burns, Tyrone

32 Mick Byrne, Antrim

33 Joe Finnegan, Antrim

34 Jason Irwin, Monaghan

35 Jason McLoughlin, Cavan

36 Fionan O’Brien, Fermanagh

