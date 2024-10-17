DCC to launch series of information evenings on grants for derelict buildings

A series of events are to be held from next week by Donegal County Council in relation to the supports available to refurbish Vacant and Derelict properties.

These include the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme, the Repair and Lease Scheme, the Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan Scheme and the Find Me a Home in Donegal Scheme.

The public will be able to speak to members of Donegal County Council in relation to four grants which aim utilise derelict buildings for housing.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme sees grants up to €84,000 available to refurbish vacant and derelict properties that have been vacant for two years or more and will be the owner’s principle private residence or made available to rent.

The Repair and Lease Scheme offers financial support of €80,000 per unit available to bring vacant properties back into use to lease to Donegal County Council for social housing in areas where there is a need.

Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan Scheme can see a potential loan for first-time buyers who have been declined a loan from 2 traditional lenders and meet all the other qualifying criteria.

Finally the Find Me A Home In Donegal Scheme is a matchmaking scheme to put owners of vacant properties in contact with those seeking to purchase vacant properties.