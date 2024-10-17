Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Drop-in event next week on plans for Old Courthouse, Letterkenny

Plans for the revival of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny as a tourist attraction are to be unveiled next week.

A previous event in January gathered ideas from the public and stakeholders after which 3 of the best ideas were brought forward for consumer testing to gather the views of future visitors from across the world.

The consumer testing informed the identification of the preferred idea which is now being developed further to create an Interpretation Plan and a Business Plan.

The drop-in event will take place on Thursday between 3pm and 8pm at the Old Courthouse itself.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Councillor Gerry McMonagle is encouraging people to have their say on the proposed use of the landmark building:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop-in event next week on plans for Old Courthouse, Letterkenny

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block property remediated over 10 years ago showing signs of deterioration again

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC receives €10,900 to encourage participation of women and diverse groups in local government

17 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop-in event next week on plans for Old Courthouse, Letterkenny

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block property remediated over 10 years ago showing signs of deterioration again

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC receives €10,900 to encourage participation of women and diverse groups in local government

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Council seeking further clarification on redevelopment of Creeslough explosion site

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Households with private well supply urged to test water every year

17 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube