Drop-in event next week on plans for Old Courthouse, Letterkenny

Plans for the revival of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny as a tourist attraction are to be unveiled next week.

A previous event in January gathered ideas from the public and stakeholders after which 3 of the best ideas were brought forward for consumer testing to gather the views of future visitors from across the world.

The consumer testing informed the identification of the preferred idea which is now being developed further to create an Interpretation Plan and a Business Plan.

The drop-in event will take place on Thursday between 3pm and 8pm at the Old Courthouse itself.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Councillor Gerry McMonagle is encouraging people to have their say on the proposed use of the landmark building: