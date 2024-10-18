Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€50,000 allocated to Donegal County Council to support Christmas events

Donegal County Council has received €50,000 in funding to support Christmas events and initiatives across the county.

The funding allocation will go towards enhancing the festive atmosphere in rural towns and villages in a bid to encourage people to shop local and support their town centres in the run up to Christmas.

The Council has invited proposals from community based groups in towns with a population of 5,000 or less, to support Christmas markets, Christmas lights and other Christmas events.

The €50,000 in funding is intended to be split between each of the five Municipal Districts in Donegal.

