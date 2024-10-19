Aontú accuses Government of inaction following rise in domestic abuse figures

The government is being accused of inaction following the continued rise in domestic abuse figures.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed the number of violent outbursts in homes has tripled in the last 10 years to over 46 thousand.

A lack of resources and interventions to stop children witnessing domestic abuse has been criticised by the political party Aontú.

It says there are nine counties throughout the country without a refuge centre for family’s of domestic abuse.

Party Leader Peader Tobin says too many children are witnessing abuse.