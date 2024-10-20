Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 20th October

Ulster Shield
Cockhill Celtic P-P Strand Rovers
Cranford 2-0 Dunree United
Drumkeen United vs Convoy Arsenal
Illies Celtic vs Whitestrand United
Quigley Point Swifts P-P Arranmore United
Raphoe Town 2-4 Carn Youths
Premier Division
St Catherine’s 2-2 Bonagee United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-0 Kildrum Tigers
Letterkenny Rovers 5-1 Swilly Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 0-6 Keadue Rovers
Division One
Castlefin Celtic 3-2 Ballybofey United
Glenea United P-P Cappry Rovers
Lifford Celtic 1-9 Lagan Harps
Milford United 0-3 Donegal Town
Division Two
Kerrykeel 71 8-0 Curragh Athletic
Letterbarrow Celtic 3-4 Drumoghill