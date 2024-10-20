Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 20th October

Ulster Shield

Cockhill Celtic P-P Strand Rovers

Cranford 2-0 Dunree United

Drumkeen United vs Convoy Arsenal

Illies Celtic vs Whitestrand United

Quigley Point Swifts P-P Arranmore United

Raphoe Town 2-4 Carn Youths

 

Premier Division

St Catherine’s 2-2 Bonagee United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-0 Kildrum Tigers

Letterkenny Rovers 5-1 Swilly Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 0-6 Keadue Rovers

 

Division One

Castlefin Celtic 3-2 Ballybofey United

Glenea United P-P Cappry Rovers

Lifford Celtic 1-9 Lagan Harps

Milford United 0-3 Donegal Town

 

Division Two

Kerrykeel 71 8-0 Curragh Athletic

Letterbarrow Celtic 3-4 Drumoghill

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised after two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballybofey

20 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to be aware use caution when buying cars privately

20 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Storm Ashley causes power outages across Donegal

20 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after Letterkenny shop driven into

20 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised after two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballybofey

20 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to be aware use caution when buying cars privately

20 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Storm Ashley causes power outages across Donegal

20 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after Letterkenny shop driven into

20 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding over 79KPH over speed limit

20 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Over 1400 affected by power outage in Ballyshannon

20 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube