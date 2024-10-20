Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Iconic buildings on Letterkenny’s Main Street demolished over safety concerns

Photo: Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter

Three buildings on Letterkenny’s Main Street are currently being demolished after numerous safety concerns were raised over their structural integrity.

Donegal County Council confirmed the street would be closed today and until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning to facilitate the works.

The 160-year-old buildings hosted a number of businesses, including the Music Centre.

In a social media post, Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter said it was “sad to see another piece of old Letterkenny come down but understandable as the building was unsafe.”

They also said they hope what will replace it will “be in keeping with what was there” and will comply with the International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture & Urbanism’s guidelines.

