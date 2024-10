Road users in the North are advised to prepare for potential traffic disruption, due to the impact of Storm Ashley.

The UK Met Office has now issued an amber weather warning for strong and disruptive winds until 8pm for Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and North Antrim.

While all counties in the North remain under a yellow warning until midnight.

The PSNI says due to these expected unsettled travelling conditions, drivers are advised to exercise extra caution.