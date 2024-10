Swatragh are Derry Intermediate Hurling Champions as they defeated Kevin Lynch HC by 2-10 to 0-11 in the decider at Owenbeg this afternoon.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ballinascreen defeated Lavey on a score-line of 2-16 to 1-17 to claim the Junior title.

The Derry Senior Hurling Final was also scheduled to take place today but, due to the worsening weather conditions at Owenbeg, the senior final was postponed.

The game will now be played on Saturday 26th October at 2pm at Owenbeg.