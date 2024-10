Donegal Intermediate Champions Termon will face Derrylaughan in the first round of the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship after the Tyrone club defeated Moy in yesterday evening’s county decider.

Derrylaughan came out on top in the Tyrone Intermediate Final on a score-line of 1-10 to 0-11.

Speaking to Francis Mooney after the game, full back Ciaran O’Hagan says Donegal teams are always a tough challenge…

Termon’s battle with Derrylaughan will be in two weeks time at Healy Park in Omagh.