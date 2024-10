A weather bomb’s hitting the country over the next 12 hours, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 80 miles an hour.

Storm Ashley is hitting the West Coast first, before moving east across the country.

Orange weather warnings are now in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

The rest of the country is under a yellow weather warning until 3am tomorrow.

Meteorologist Kirsty McCabe tells us what we can expect.